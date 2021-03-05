Antilla Bomb Scare: Owner Whose Car Was Abandoned Near Ambani Home Found Dead At Kalwa

In a major twist to the bomb scare near Ambanis' residence (Antilla), Thane DCP on Friday, revealed that the owner whose car was found abandoned near Antilla, was found dead at Kalwa creek. The owner - identified as Mansukh Hiran - died by suicide by jumping into Kalwa creek, claim police. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the Mumbra police station.

Reliance issues statement over bomb scare at Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia

Car owner found dead

Sources add that the family had filed a missing complaint at Naupada Police station this morning, after he went missing last night. The body was recovered from Kalwa creek around 10.25 AM. The police has reached the deceased's Thane residence.

The body of one Mansukh Hiren whose car was found outside Mukesh Ambani's residence (with gelatin inside it), died by suicide by jumping into Kalwa creek. Accidental Death Report (ADR) registered: Thane DCP#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

Mumbai: Abandoned car with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence

Ex-CM demands probe into the incident

Addressing the Maharashtra assembly, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis has demanded that the probe into the gelatin sticks found in a car near Antilla must be handed over to the NIA. He said, "The owner of the vehicle met a person at Crawford Market. Who is that? The vehicle owner lives in Thane and the police officer who was the first to reach the spot also lives in Thane. So many coincidences lead to suspicion and hence the probe must be handed over to the NIA."

Commenting on Mansukh's death, he said to reporters outside Vidhan Sabha, "Dead body is found today near Mumbra. This is getting fishy. Terror angle has also come into the light. Handover this case to NIA. The owner was the biggest witness and evidence of the case."

Car with gelatin sticks found near Antilla

On 25 February, at around 3 PM, the Mumbai Police received information of a suspicious car parked outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani. The Police team reached the spot immediately with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). The car (green Scorpio) was spotted by security personnel outside his residence. Loaded with explosive gelatin sticks, the car was towed away by the bomb disposal squad. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. A purported threat letter was also found in the car. After the incident, security for the Ambanis' is said to be increased with the deployment of around 58 CRPF commandos.

Expressing gratitude to Mumbai Police, the statement of Reliance Industries read, "We are thankful to Mumbai Police for their quick and immediate action. We are confident that Mumbai Police will complete their thorough investigation quickly."

COVID-19 Vaccination Live updates: Union Minister Giriraj Singh gets inoculated