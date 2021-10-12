Last Updated:

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Anurag Thakur Launches Cleanliness Drive In Delhi, 'Have To Make India Clean, Beautiful'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a month-long 'Clean India' initiative in the region surrounding Humayun's Tomb in the national capital on Tuesday.

Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took out a cleanliness effort in the area around Humayun's Tomb in the national capital on Tuesday under a month-long 'Clean India' initiative as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav marking 75 years of the country's independence. During the campaign, Thakur told the reporters that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has launched a programme to collect 75 lakh kg of plastic and waste from October 1 to 31.

The Union Minister stated, "India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. We have to make India clean and beautiful. Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry has started an initiative to collect 75 lakh kilograms of plastic and waste from October 1 to 31. Collected over 30 lakh kilograms across the nation within 10 days."

He went on to say that if everyone gets aware of the problem and throws trash in garbage cans, there may be no need for such cleanliness drives in the future. In celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, the Department of Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is organising a nationwide Clean India Program from October 1, 2021, to October 31, 2021.

Through the networks of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) connected Youth Clubs and National Service Scheme associated Institutions, the programme is being implemented in 6 lakh villages throughout 744 districts across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swacchta Abhiyan in 2014, and significant progress has been made since then. The Clean India campaign is a continuation of the Prime Minister's effort, with increased focus and commitment.

Anurag Thakur Donates Blood On Territorial Army's 73rd Raising Day

Also, on Saturday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur donated blood at the Territorial Army base in Delhi to commemorate the TA's 73rd Raising Day. At the camp, TA Director-General Lt Gen Preet Mohindera Singh also donated blood. Thakur had become the first serving Union minister to be appointed to Captain in the Territorial Army earlier in March. Anurag Thakur, Union Sports Minister, participated in a blood donation drive at the TA camp with Lieutenant General Preet Mohinder Singh. As a TA Captain, Thakur was participating in his first blood donation camp. At the 124 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army, Thakur was promoted to Captain (Sikh).

(with inputs from ANI)

