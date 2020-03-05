Apollo Hospital In Bhubaneswar Creates Awareness Campaign To Combat Coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus scare in the country, Apollo hospital in Bhubaneswar, Odisha took an initiative to create awareness among the people on how to maintain personal hygiene to combat the virus spread. The nurses at the hospital gave a demonstration on how to use hand sanitizers and use three-ply masks. Dr Ashish Chandra, Director Medicine at Apollo Hospital said, "We all know that coronavirus has gained entry in India however there is no need to panic. We need to be prepared well to combat Coronavirus. There are two different levels of preparedness to combat the virus one is the general public at large and the second is at the hospital level. It is important to maintain personal hygiene and etiquette need to be maintained. The general public at large should three-ply mask and maintain personal hygiene. He further added that the public should also avoid crowded places and handshakes.