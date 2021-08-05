Arabian Sea Oil Spill Turns Mumbai's Juhu Beach's Sand Black; Mayor Seeks Investigation

In a show of humans destroying nature and its beauty, sand at a stretch of more than 5 km at the Juhu Beach in Mumbai turned black on Thursday probably owing to an oil spill in the Arabian Sea. People who usually come for their routine morning walk on the beach said that the oil in the seawater was flowing towards the shore and that had turned the sand black.

Mumbai Mayor inspects situation, presses need for probe

Mumbai Mayor, Kishori Pednekar said that the administration has inspected the situation at the beach and that it will do the needful.

Talking to media persons, the Mumbai Mayor said, "I have assigned a ward officer to inspect the oil on the Juhu Beach. We don't know the reason yet but, whenever we have the information, we will share it." Stressing on the need for a probe, the Mayor added, "Usually we put sand over it but first we will inspect the situation."

Pramod Virkar, a local resident amazed with the view said, "We have never seen oil on the beach and in the seawater. It has happened probably due to a breakdown of a steamer."

Another resident, Hari said, "The sand is sticky and we cannot walk on it. It is going to harm the marine life and the environment."

Juhu beach is considered one of the most popular tourist spots in the city and a huge stretch of oil and tar was visible at the beach following the oil spill. Public entry to the beach has been prohibited till further notice.

BMC takes up clean-up job

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, (BMC) has taken up work for the clean-up task of the beach.

All spilled Oil is cleared by cleanup Team ..

'Floating terror' spotted at Juhu Beach

On the other hand, visitors at the Juhu Beach have recently noticed a Bluebottle jellyfish, also known as the Portuguese man-of-war or floating terror on the shore. As per experts, the aquatic species get washed onto the shores due to the monsoon winds. The gorgeous jellyfish is however venomous, they have informed. Experts have also advised visitors not to touch the sea creature. The Mangrove cell, in association with Marine Life of Mumbai, has placed several sign-boards along the beach urging people not to come in contact with the bright colour marine hydrozoans.

Notably, most of these aquatic species end up dying on the beach, while some are able to return to the sea with the help of tides. The Director of the Coastal Conservation Foundation, Shaunak Modi tweeted about the marine creature through a post.