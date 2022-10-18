"Are We Living In Jungle?": Furious Residents Demand Stern Action As Infant Mauled By Dog

A horrific incident came to light from Noida, where a seven-month-old child of a labourer was mauled to death by a stray dog in a high-rise society on Monday evening. As per sources, the toddler's intestines were pulled out by the dog during the attack. The child was admitted to the ICU and had to go through surgery at Noida’s Yatharth Hospital, which was unsuccessful. The child died this morning, after which a massive protest erupted.

The incident took place inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 4.30 p.m. on Monday, Dharam Vir Yadav, a representative of the society's residents group said. Angry residents of the society gathered and demanded that the Noida authorities take strict action on the matter. Notably, this is not the first incident of a stray dog attacking someone in society, according to the residents. "We have complained about this to the Noida authority and to the AOA too, but they did not take any action," the residents said.

One of the residents of the society spoke to Republic TV and said, "The incident is unfortunate. This has not happened for the first time but such things are taking place back to back. Some amendments to the law must be made. People who are animal lovers or activists should do something to bring reforms. Our minister who looks after the animals, should not be always the animal that needs to be protected but it is human. Life of a 7-month-old has gone, it is appalling."

Another resident said, "The police officials brought a few people who collected the stray dogs and then took them to shelters but is this the solution? It has been going on for ages, the children, elders everybody is living in terror. We can't walk, run or park the car. We come to live in a high-rise society to feel safe but incidents like this are scary. In a nutshell, we are being taken for granted by the government, authorities, and association members as nobody listen to our problems. This is such a shattering incident. Are we living in the zoo or the jungle?"

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said the child was severely injured in the incident. "The parents of the child are construction workers. Both were engaged in construction work inside the society and had kept the child near them. However, a stray dog had entered the society which bit the child, leaving him severely injured," Verma told PTI.

He added that the child was immediately rushed to a private hospital nearby where he succumbed during treatment. The body has been handed over to the parents of the victim. The toddler’s parents have left for Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh with the body where the last rites will be performed.

