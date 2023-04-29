Last Updated:

Army Ambulance Falls Into Gorge In J-K's Rajouri, Two Personnel Killed

Two Army personnel were killed on Saturday when an ambulance of the force skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

Press Trust Of India

Image: ANI


The Army ambulance met with an accident near Dungi Gala near the Line of Control when its driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve, the officials said.

They added that the ambulance driver and a soldier died in the accident. Their bodies were retrieved from the gorge by rescuers.

