Army And Voluntary Medicare Society Organise Para-athletic Sports Event In J&K's Baramulla

On Friday, the Indian Army and the Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS) organised para-athlete sporting activities at Lachipora Boniyar in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district." Wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball contests were held as part of this initiative, titled "Promotion of Health, Rights, and Social Integration for Para Athletes." VMS, founded in 1970, has spent the last five decades advocating for para-athletes.

The Commanding Officer of the Lachipora Battalion praised the players' pure willpower and passion, saying that their physical restrictions were not an impediment to their ambition to excel in sports. He noted, "Do not count what is lost, but rather use whatever is left to the fullest. We appreciate their efforts and I am sure that they will motivate others to come out of their troubles and become champions."

Indian Army organises sports events for para-athletes in J&K

"What these para-athletes did today is a result of their hard work and determination. I hope they will inspire more people, help people with similar issues come out of their isolation and depression. I am thankful to VMS and other members of the civil organisation, media persons. It will help promote the sport and provide psychological support to those going through similar situations as these para-athletes," he added.

The participants were overjoyed with the event and praised the Army and VMS for their initiative. Insha, a participant said "we are grateful to the army for such events, and more of them are needed. It feels amazing to be back here after such a long time away from COVID. Such competitions should be held in order to inspire para-athletes. I hope Kashmir flourishes and grows in sports in the coming years."

"I am extremely grateful to everyone who organised this event. Government and private entities should provide us more facilities like this in every district so that we can also practice and make our nation and Kashmir proud," said another participant, Farooq.

Another participant, Shabir, welcomed the initiative and encouraged the specially-abled persons to participate in order to stay physically active. Harvinder Singh, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Uri, was equally amazed by the para-athletes' performances. "Today, I saw these differently-abled players playing and realised what ability truly is. Sure, it takes a lot of time to recover from a setback but if one wants, we can recover from every setback and perform well," he said.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI