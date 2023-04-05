Bengaluru Shocker | Army Officer's Brother Beaten To Death By Techies Over Loud Music

In a shocking incident that has come to the fore from Bengaluru, an army officer's brother was beaten to death by a group of unknown people over a music dispute.

The victim identified as Lloyd Nehemiah, 54, who is the brother of a Serving Colonel posted in Kashmir succumbed to his injuries after three to six men brutally assaulted him after he requested them to lower the music playing in their house. All the accused were in an intoxicated state.

The incident happened in the wee hours of the morning on April 2 (Sunday)when the brother and sister of a Serving Colonel of the Indian Army were assaulted by their techie neighbours at Brindavan Estate, Vigyan Nagar under HAL Police station limits.

The mother of the Serving officer was critically ill and was being nursed when the neighbours returned home and started playing loud music which disturbed the peace of the locality.

When the brother of the officer, Lloyd asked the neighbours to turn down the music and keep calm in the locality, they started hurling abuses. Following the verbal altercation, the drunk youth entered the house of Lloyd and dragged him to the road. They even attacked his sister when she tried to stop them from assault.

Llyod, the brother of an army officer who was assaulted was then admitted to Manipal Hospital and succumbed to his injuries last night.

An FIR was filed at the HAL police station after which three men identified as-- Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai and Abhishek Singh were arrested. The police informed that the investigation is underway.