Army School in Srinagar trains troops for counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency

The 15 Corps Battle School in Srinagar has adopted new methods to upskill the soldiers who are deployed in Kashmir valley. The school trains the soldiers to attain skills that are imperative for the local terrain. In the Corps Battle School, the soldiers are given a picture of what they should do and what shouldn't. This special training is mandatory for all the Indian Army officers who get posted in Kashmir valley. It trains the soldiers in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism.

Special training in Srinagar

In charge of Corps Battle School, Lieutenant colonel Dipanker Bose informed that the troops from across the country are sent to their school for training. The Lieutenant colonel further added that the school teaches the troops about the history of Jammu and Kashmir so that they can better understand the current situation of the Union Territory. Also, they are trained on human rights so that they can get clarity on their responsibilities. The training also enhances the mental and physical strength of the troops.

Lieutenant colonel Dipanker Bose said, "This school trains all the troops who get deployed to the 15 Corps zone. It is mandatory for everyone. We train troops from pan-India on their physical and mental robustness. They are also trained on human rights and the armed forces special powers act (AFSPA). We give them a clear picture of the things they are supposed to do and what they are not supposed to do. We divide the training programme into two parts. We teach them the history of Jammu and Kashmir: what led to the current situation and what is the current situation. We also teach them how to use force and power, keeping the humans' rights and AFSFA in mind."

Mandatory for troops who get posted in Kashmir Valley

A trainee at the camp Amritpal Singh said that the training has designed in such a way which develops the team spirit and enhances the leadership qualities. He opined, "The obstacles are designed in such a way that the upper body and lower body of the trainee remain engaged. There are a total of 17 obstacles in this course which is 900 metres long. Every trainee has to complete this course within 12 minutes. This course enhances the team spirit and inculcates leadership qualities in the trainees."

Harjeet Singh (instructor at Corps Battle School) said that the school trains the trainees to tackle real-life operations. He asserted, information is imparted to the trainees about the Cordon and Search operations. Aside from this, we train the soldiers in various scenarios that they may face in real-life operations. We also give them practical details about the rule of engagement," Harjeet said.

(with inputs from ANI)

