Around 2 Dozen Shanties Gutted In Fire In Noida, None Hurt

Around two dozen shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out here, an official said Sunday. No one was injured in the incident, the official said.

The fire broke at around 5 pm in Sector 74 under Sector 113 police station limits, and was brought under control by 6.30 pm, the official said. "Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot who took around an hour to douse the flames," Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said. "Around 18 to two dozen shanties were gutted in the fire. No individual suffered any injury in the episode," Choubey said. The cause of fire is yet be ascertained, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)