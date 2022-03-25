Around 30 pc sewage generated in Delhi falling into Yamuna untreated: Outcome Budget

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) At least 29 per cent of the sewage generated in Delhi in the financial year 2021-22 fell into the Yamuna river untreated, according to the Outcome Budget presented in the Assembly on Friday.

The amount of untreated sewage that fell into the river in Delhi was 28 per cent in 2019-20 and 26 per cent in 2020-21.

Government data also showed that only six out of the 35 sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the capital met the prescribed standards for wastewater (biological oxygen demand – 10 milligram per litre and total dissolved solids – 10 mg per litre) in 2021-22 (till December end).

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is upgrading and rehabilitating the existing STPs to be able to meet the prescribed norms and reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna. It had set a target of at least nine STPs meeting the standards this fiscal.

The 22-km stretch of the Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla, which is less than 2 per cent of the river length of 1,370 kms from Yamunotri to Allahabad, accounts for around 80 per cent of the pollution load in the river.

Untapped wastewater from unauthorised colonies and jhuggi-jhopri clusters, and poor quality of treated wastewater discharged from STPs and common effluent treatment plants are the main reasons behind high levels of pollution in the river.

Delhi generates around 748 million gallons of wastewater per day. The 35 STPs at 20 locations across Delhi can treat up to 597 MGD of sewage and have been utilising around 90 per cent of their capacity.

The data also showed the DJB's average water production decreased from 927.3 MGD in 2020-21 to 925.05 MGD this year "due to frequent pollution in the Yamuna" (from neighbouring states) and less flow in the canals carrying water to the capital from neighbouring states.

The government also said the amount of non-revenue water (NRW) in Delhi has increased to a three-year-high of 55 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 (up to December end) due to "less billing" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The percentage of unbilled water or NRW increased to 55 per cent this fiscal due to "non-billing of consumers in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 and the first quarter of 2021-22 due to COVID-19 and non-availability of the billing agency, and less billing in December 2021".

The average water production was 909.08 MGD in 2019-20. The DJB had set a target of supplying 935 MGD this financial year.

The percentage of unbilled water or NRW increased to 55 per cent this fiscal due to "non-billing of consumers in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 and the first quarter of 2021-22 due to COVID-19 and non-availability of the billing agency, and less billing in December 2021".

As a result, the revenue collection dipped from Rs 1,637 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 1,774 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 1,085.16 crore this financial year.

"Mostly government consumers paid in the last quarter of the financial year 2021-22 that's why the collection is not up to the mark," the status report read. PTI GVS DIV DIV

