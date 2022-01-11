Around 5,000 beds available at Delhi govt's institutional isolation centres for Covid patients

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Around 5,000 beds are available at institutional isolation centres set up by the Delhi government for COVID-19 patients, according to official data.

Of the 5,539 beds available, 561 are occupied. At the centres in Shahdara, northeast, west, north, none of the beds are occupied it said.

The Delhi government has been stressing that most cases this time are mild or asymptomatic and do not require hospitalisation.

Delhi logged 17 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 19,166 infections in a day as the positivity rate rose to 25 per cent, the highest since May 4 last year, according to the city health department's data on Monday.

A total of 1,912 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 65 are on ventilator support, government data showed. The city currently has 65,803 active cases of which 44,028 are in home isolation.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started a COVID-19 helpline to provide consultation and guidance to patients in home isolation.

The number of patients at home isolation has been increasing. They have mild symptoms and are getting proper consultation, Mayor Mukesh Suryan said.

"The SDMC has started Covid Helpline to provide proper consultation and guidance. Experienced doctors from the SDMC will provide consultancy services to Covid patients in home isolation," he said.

The mayor added the SDMC has decided to provide teleconsultation or video consultation to the people to contain the spread of Covid infections. The round-the-clock Covid helplines of the South Delhi civic body are 9999019340, 9999019375, 9999019426 and 9999019745. PTI SLB NSD NSD

