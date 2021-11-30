Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu Blames Locals For Lack Of Infrastructure Development In Tato

Despite being designated as the district headquarters three years ago, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has blamed local inhabitants of Tato in Shi Yomi district for the lack of infrastructure development in the town. On December 9, 2018, Khandu, along with then-Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, inaugurated the new district, which has its headquarters in Tato. On the other hand, Tato has yet to have any infrastructure built, and the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police offices are run from Mechuka, 50 kilometres away. Khandu stated the 'complaints' expressed by several local leaders during a public meeting in Tato on Monday should be directed at "your own people," according to an official communiqué.

According to PTI reports, during the formation of the district, Tato residents promised to offer enough land for the construction of office infrastructure for free, but when the authorities arrived to survey and begin the foundation, the "donated land" was much less than what was necessary and guaranteed. "Every financial year since the creation of the district, we have been keeping funds for the development of Tato as the district headquarters and every year the fund went unused. Now tell me who is responsible?" Khandu asked. He cited three other districts created in parallel with Shi-Yomi – Pakke Kessang, Leparada, and Kamle – where infrastructure development is well underway, while "not a single brick has yet to be poured" at Tato.

Khandu, on the other hand, stated that the government will continue to assist the district's overall growth regardless of the situation. "I believe the land issues have been finally resolved. We will certainly reallocate sufficient funds for the development of Tato in particular and the district as a whole," he assured while urging the people to monitor the quality of work on the ground.

Khandu, who travelled by road from Mechuka to Tato, expressed his dissatisfaction with the poor pace of construction. The 50-kilometer stretch of road between Tato and Mechuka is broken into three sections. "Work is progressing well in only two packages. Progress on one package is not satisfactory. I will take the issue up at the highest level when I get back to the state capital," he said.

He also promised to review the Tato to Bene road's enlargement and maintenance with the Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Public Works. He stated that construction has yet to begin because no land acquisition notification has been given to date.

"I assure that the notification will be issued as soon as possible but people along the road have to cooperate. Please remember many road projects in the state have suffered due to issues related to land compensations," Khandu remarked.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundations for the BRTF route to Tato and a veterinary aid centre at Padusa village, as well as inaugurating the newly created Rapum circle headquarters and one Health and Wellness Center each at Rapum and Yapik villages.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI