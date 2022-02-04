Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hoists 104-ft Tall National Flag At 10,000 Ft In Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu hoisted a 104-feet tall National Flag at an altitude of 10,000 ft at Ngangpa Natme (Buddha Park) in Tawang on February 3. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chief Minister Khandu shared pictures of the flag hoisting ceremony.

In his tweet, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister mentioned that he is proud to dedicate the Tricolour to the "patriotic people" of Arunachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Khandu further revealed that it is the second-highest monumental National Flag at an altitude of 10,000 feet.

Proud to dedicate to patriotic people of Arunachal a 104ft national flag, which was hoisted today at Ngangpa Natme (Buddha Park) in Tawang.



At 10000ft, this monumental national flag overlooking the Tawang city, is second highest in the country in terms of altitude. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/JTpJSN7YwP — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 3, 2022

In another tweet, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister shared pictures from a viewpoint at the Ngangpa Natme (Buddha Park) in Tawang.

Viewpoint at Ngangpa Natme (Buddha Park) in Tawang. pic.twitter.com/96n3zhrIiK — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 3, 2022

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also posted pictures of the National Flag on Koo. He wrote, "A 104 feet tall National Flag at the altitude of 10,000 feet in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh" and added the hashtag '#JaiHind'.

Tallest National Flag unfurled in Shopian District of South Kashmir

On the occasion of Republic Day 2022, on January 26, a large National Flag was hoisted atop a 111-foot flagpole, the tallest in the Kashmir Valley, installed at a stadium in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. Lt Gen DP Pandey who heads the strategically located XV Corps of the Indian Army in the Kashmir Valley unfurled the 150-feet tall National Flag.

Earlier in September 2021, the tallest flagpole was installed in the Kashmir Valley stadium located in Shopian district as it was worst hit by decades of militancy. It was the efforts of the 44-Rashtriya Rifles personnel who worked hard for 10 days to put the huge structure in place at Batapora stadium in the south Kashmir district.

Maj Gen Rashim Bali, the General Officer Commanding of the Victor Force which looks after the security of south Kashmir, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar, Brigadier N S Grewal, and Commanding Officer of 44-Rashtriya Rifles A K Singh had marked their presence at the event. The National Flags which were earlier considered as the tallest were unfurled in Soth Kashmir's Khanbal, Gulmarg, in north Kashmir and Hari Parbat Fort in Srinagar which was atop 100-foot flagpoles.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @PemaKhanduBJP/Twitter)