Arunachal Pradesh: Home Ministry Declares 3 Districts Bordering Assam As 'disturbed Area'

The Centre has announced the decision to extend the Armed Forces Act in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of two police stations bordering Assam by another six months and also declared these regions as a disturbed area in view of continuing activities of banned insurgent groups.

The order was released by the Ministry of Home Affairs; however, it has reduced the restrictions in some regions that were earlier termed as disturbed areas. The Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday that the districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding of Arunachal Pradesh, and the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders with Assam, were declared as "disturbed" area under the AFSPA.

According to the latest notification, areas falling under Roing Police Station in Lower Dibang Valley district and Sunpura Police Station in Lohit district will have their restrictions completely lifted.

The notification read, "Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, unless withdrawn earlier."

It was extended for six months effective from June 30, 2021. According to the previous notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Centre was of the opinion that the entire region was in a "disturbed and dangerous" condition.

What is the Armed Forces Act?

The MHA on April 1, 2021, declared Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and the area falling within the jurisdiction of four police stations in other districts of Arunachal Pradesh bordering the state of Assam, as "disturbed area" by exercising powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958).

Under the Act mentioned above, the security forces can arrest a person without a warrant, enter or search premises without a warrant along with some other actions. This was enacted due to the activities of banned insurgent groups like the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K), United Liberation Front Of Assam (ULFA) and National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

The latest notification was issued after the law and order situation of these districts was critically reviewed. The police stations declared as "disturbed areas" were Namsai and Mahadevpur in Namsai district, Roing Police Station in Lower Dibang Valley district and Sunpura police station in Lohit district.

(with ANI inputs)