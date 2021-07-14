Arunachal Pradesh Jail Escape: 7 Inmates Flee After Attacking Guards With Chilli Powder

A mass break-out straight out of movies took place at an Arunachal Pradesh jail on Sunday evening after 7 undertrial prisoners hurled chilli powder at security guards to escape. The incident took place during dinner time at Pasighat jail in East Siang district when the lock-ups were opened to serve dinner to the prisoners. During this, seven prisoners from the Arunachal jail jumped the guards by hurling salt, pepper and chilli powder into their eyes. The unprecedented move took the prison guards by surprise and they were unable to stop the escapees.

Inspector-General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa told PTI that five guards suffered injuries in the attack. One of the Arunachal jail guards is reported to be grievously injured after he allegedly hit his head on the heavy lock of the cell during the jailbreak. His mobile phone was also snatched away by the prisoners.

“An FIR was lodged against the seven and the police have launched a manhunt. So far, no breakthrough has been made," Chukhu Apa said.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh police have launched a search operation with the help of the India Reserve Battalion to nab all 7 escapees of the Pasighat jail. According to Pasighat Deputy Superintendent of Police Tapang Tatak, the undertrial prisoners are expected to be nabbed soon since the district is already under strict curfew from 3 PM to 5 AM due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All possible exit points are being monitored by security forces.

