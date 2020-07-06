Amid Upsurge In COVID Cases; Arvind Kejriwal Assures Govt's Support In Increasing ICU Beds

As Delhi grapples with Coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apprised about the addition of 120 ICU beds in LNJP hospital in the National Capital. This comes as Delhi saw 2,244 new cases on Sunday on conducting 9,873 RTPCR tests and 13,263 rapid antigen tests in the 24 hours.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal stated that after making sufficient arrangements for COVID hospital beds, the government is now making all efforts to increase ICU beds.

Till a few days back, LNJP had 60 ICU beds and Rajiv Gandhi hospital had 45 ICU beds. They have been increased to 180 and 200 respectively. After making sufficient arrangements for COVID hospital beds, Govt is now making all efforts to increase ICU beds. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 6, 2020

Delhi's 10,000-bed COVID care facility

With the aid of Centre, India's largest COVID Care facility at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, on Sunday. Similarly, a 1000-bed COVID hospital with 250 ICU beds, to be operated by the Armed Forces Medical Services was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This facility has been constructed in just 12 days by the DRDO with Centre and Tata Sons. The Delhi government in coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have conducted a serological survey in Delhi with 20,000 blood samples and has drastically eased the restrictions in the city.

Centre takes over COVID battle

In June, with the rapid increase in Delhi's cases and its COVID positivity, Home Minister Amit Shah ordered Delhi govt to cap the COVID testing rate at Rs 2400. Moreover, he ramped up testing increasing from 4000-5000 daily to 16,618 samples in two days - June 15 and 16, later tripling it 13,000 tests/day - which is Delhi's current testing rate. Here are some of the other key decisions by the Centre -

A door-to-door health survey will be conducted in Delhi's containment zones

500 railway coaches have been allotted which will increase Delhi Hospital's capacity by 8,000 beds.

Transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from Andaman & Nicobar, and Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist in COVID management

MHA has directed attachment to Delhi Government of two senior IAS officers - SCL Das and SS Yadav from Centre

Delhi will be given priority to test COVID-19 patients via Rapid Antigen method, approved by ICMR.

Revised containment strategy recommended by the V K Paul Committee - redrawing the containment zones

DRDO constructs 1000-bed COVID facility; Wards named after soldiers martyred at Galwan

