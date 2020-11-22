Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates Delhi-ites as Capital Ranks 62 Among World's Top-100 Cities

At a time when the national capital is battling both Coronavirus and the annual spike in air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated the "Dilliwalas" as Delhi was ranked at the 62nd position in the list of the world’s best 100 cities for 2021. Delhi made it to the ranking published by Resonance Consultancy Ltd and is the only Indian city to feature in the list of cities across the world.

'The only Indian city in the list'

"Such a good news for all Dilliwalas. All Dilli walas have worked so hard in the last six years to make it happen. The world is noticing the positive changes happening in Delhi," he said retweeting his deputy Manish Sisodia's post.

Such a good news for all Dilliwalas. All dilli walas have worked so hard in the last six years to make it happen. The world is noticing the positive changes happening in Delhi. https://t.co/e0kLWkb4wh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 22, 2020

“Congratulations to all the proud people of Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal for the leadership. Our beloved Delhi is ranked 62 in World’s Best cities. The only Indian city in the list. There is a significant improvement from the past ranking i.e. 81,” Sisodia tweeted earlier in the day.

'A city eager to show itself off to the world'

Describing Delhi, the report said, "Honk, beep, moo! Vans, scooters, rickshaws, street food sellers, beggars, cows and even monkeys come together in the Indian capital. There are few places on earth with the hectic, pulsating pace of Delhi, which explains its #18 spot for Place, including a #29 ranking for Sights & Landmarks."

READ | Amit Shah meets Gurumurthy & RSS cadre as he wraps up Chennai visit on road to TN polls

READ | Owaisi dismisses alliance with TRS for GHMC polls and taunts KCR over his 'anti-BJP front'

"Unsurprisingly, Delhi also ranks highly (#17) for Restaurants, and sampling everything you can is a must. Now, add a “click” to Delhi’s cacophony: despite its ancient roots, the city is bursting into the new millennium with a #23 ranking for Promotion. Its rankings in Facebook Check-ins (#14), Google Trends (#13) and Google Search (#9) all reveal a city eager to show itself off to the world," it added.

London grabbed the Number 1 spot again for the sixth year in a row followed by New York, Paris, Moscow and Tokyo on the second, third, fourth and the fifth positions respectively. According to media reports, Resonance Consultancy has said it ranked the world’s best 100 cities with populations of more than a million, using a “combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations” by locals and visitors in 25 areas grouped into six core categories.

READ | After Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested by NCB in drugs case

READ | BJP MP Namgyal justifies alliance with NC in Ladakh-Kargil; 'No ideological compromise'