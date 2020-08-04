Arvind Kejriwal Gives Rs 1 Crore Cheque To Family Of Doctor Who Succumbed To COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the family of Dr Joginder Chaudhary, who succumbed to COVID-19 and handed over a cheque of Rs one crore as financial assistance. The 27-year-old doctor died last week in Delhi after a month-long battle against coronavirus.

While meeting Dr Chaudhary's family, CM Kejriwal expressed gratitude for the doctor’s sacrifice for the people of Delhi. He also said that the government will do whatever it can to support his family.

"Our Corona Warrior Dr Joginder Chaudhary, posted in Delhi Government Hospital, served the patients by putting his life at stake. Dr Chaudhary had passed away recently due to corona infection, today I met his family and handed over a cheque of Rs one crore as financial assistance. Will help the family in every possible way," tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

दिल्ली सरकार के अस्पताल में तैनात हमारे कोरोना वॉरिअर डॉ. जोगिंदर चौधरी जी ने अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर मरीज़ों की सेवा की



हाल ही में कोरोना संक्रमण से डॉ चौधरी का निधन हो गया था, आज उनके परिजनों से मिलकर 1 करोड़ रुपए की सहायता राशि दी। भविष्य में भी परिवार की हर सम्भव मदद करेंगे pic.twitter.com/b44dVyYyaY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 3, 2020

About the deceased 'Corona warrior'

Dr Chaudhary worked on ad hoc basis at the government-run Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Medical Hospital and College since October 2019. He later worked in the flu clinic and was then moved to its casualty ward, where he developed a fever on June 23. Four days later, Chaudhary also tested positive and was admitted to a hospital, where he complained about the difficulty in breathing. On June 28, he was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP).

