Arvind Kejriwal Promises To Construct 'world Class Drainage System In Delhi'

After Delhi witnessed waterlogging in ceveral parts of the city following incessant rainfall on Monday morning, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 19 chaired a meeting along with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to make preparations for the monsoon. The review meeting was also attended by PWD, MCD, DJB, I&FC. Following the meeting, the Chief Minister took to Twitter and wrote that the state government, under the chairmanship of Lt Governor, has planned to build 'world class drainage system in Delhi'. He further wrote that a system like Minto Road will also be built at other points of Delhi; drains and sewers will also be cleaned.

मॉनसून को देखते हुए दिल्ली के Drainage system को लेकर मा. उपराज्यपाल जी की अध्यक्षता में PWD, MCD, DJB, I&FC के साथ समीक्षा बैठक की।



- मिंटो रोड़ जैसा सिस्टम दिल्ली के अन्य प्वाइंट्स पर भी बनेगा



- नालों और सीवर की नियमित सफ़ाई



- दिल्ली में बनाएंगे वर्ल्ड क्लास Drainage system — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 19, 2021

Every monsoon the Minto road area of the national capital suffered major traffic junctions due to waterlogging however this year despite rain, the area functioned smoothly.

Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Delhi

This year the monsoon arrived late in the national capital; however, in the wee hours of Monday (July 19) the national capital received heavy showers resulting in waterlogging in several parts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of additional thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall. The city had registered 70 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Daily life was affected on Monday as several parts including Palam, Pragati Maidan, ITO, Dhaula Kuan, etc witnessed severe waterlogging due to perpetual rains since morning. Vehicular services were also hit severely as the water level rose due to overnight showers.

The IMD has asked citizens to "stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible" and not to take shelter under trees.

AAP takes a dig at BMC over its monsoon preparedness

Mumbai’s division of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday expressed shock and horror at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) incompetence and mismanagement after at least 31 casualties were reported when several houses collapsed after landslides triggered by heavy rain.

Taking aim at India’s richest municipal corporation BMC, AAP stated that the authorities must be “called out for their absolute failure to get their act together during the monsoon yet again.” In a release, AAP stated, “The regular occurrence of floods, year after year, and multiple times during a single monsoon season, has become the norm of the city, rather than the exception.” AAP also denounced the agency’s absolute failure in being able to minimize the monsoon casualties, as Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had presided a meeting to seek appraisal for the monsoon preparedness for BMC a few months ago. "The outcome of the meeting was All is well," said AAP.