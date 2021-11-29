As CNG Prices Go Up, Mumbai Taxi Sector Demands Rs 5 Fare Hike

Mumbai taxi unions on Monday demanded a hike in fares after the price of Compressed Natural Gas, the primary fuel of their vehicles, was raised.

The price of CNG is now Rs 61.50 per kilogram after Mahanagar Gas Limited raised the price by Rs 3.96 last week.

The Mumbai Taximen's Union, one of the oldest associations of black-and-yellow taxis in the metropolis, said the minimum fare should be hiked to Rs 30 from Rs 25, as the revision in gas prices will leave them with a loss of Rs 100 per day.

Incidentally, earlier this year, transport authorities had fixed Rs 25 as the minimum fare for conventional taxis, which number about 40,000 in the metropolis, the hike coming after a long time.

