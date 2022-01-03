COVID Vaccination For Kids Starts, Watch Republic's Ground Report From Delhi's Tilak Nagar

As India begins to vaccinate children aged between 15 and 18 years on Monday, here's a look at the arrangements made by the Government of India at Delhi's Tilak Nagar vaccination centre.

In visuals shot by Republic, the walls of the vaccination centre can be seen adorned with bunches of balloons and have infographics that have been designed specially to attract the attention of children and make them aware of the different aspects of vaccination starting from ways to register to the vaccine that they are being administered. Besides, there are also infographics that promote adherence to protocols that have been framed to protect children against the coronavirus.

A15-year-old who was waiting at the vaccination centre said, "I am very excited to finally get vaccinated... Now, I will not just be able to attend school but also visit places that we were barred from visiting all these days."

'COVID vaccination campaign sees a positive response'

According to Dr RS Sharma, chief of the CoWIN app, the COVID vaccination campaign among the said age group has seen a positive response as children seem to be 'enthusiastic' about it. In an interview with news agency ANI, Dr Sharma said, "It's a great day. We have received great responses on the CoWIN app as well. I have information that children are excited and they are taking vaccination enthusiastically".

According to Dr Sharma, out of 15.56 lakh registrations on CoWIN as of now, 13 lakh are that of children aged 15-18 years old who got jabbed today by 3 pm.

Addressing the country on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement for the vaccination of those between 15-18 years of age. "The country is kickstarting the vaccination drive for teenagers. From January 3, 2022, Monday, those in the age group 15-18 will be vaccinated. This will strengthen the country fight against COVID. It will also reduce the concern of school-going students and their parents," PM Modi had said.

Meanwhile, according to the official report of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country reported 33,750 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Additionally, 10,846 recoveries and 123 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. With fresh figures, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,45,582, which accounts for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.42%. The daily positivity rate is at 3.84%.