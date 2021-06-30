As Delhi Sizzles At 43 Degrees Celsius; National Capital Records 1st Heatwave Of The Year

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday touched 43 degrees Celsius, which was the highest recording this year, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifying it as the first heatwave in this season. As per the IMD recordings, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory was 43 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees above what is considered normal for this time of the year. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was 27.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Delhi witnesses heatwave

In the plains, heatwave days are classified when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees celsius and when the day temperature exceeds the region's normal maximum temperature by 4.5 degrees celsius. A severe heatwave is declared when there is a departure of 6.5 degrees Celsius or above from normal temperatures.

An IMD official has said that this is the first heatwave recording of the season. Stating that in the beginning ad even till mid-June, the maximum temperature in Delhi rises up to 48 degrees celsius, an IMD official said that by June end, temperatures tend to come down. Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology) at Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster, said that the reason behind such high temperatures in Delhi was the dry westerly winds blowing over the National Capital.

Noida sizzles at 43 degrees Celsius; heatwave to continue

Besides Delhi, Noida also continues to sizzle with a daytime temperature of 43 degrees Celsius. The weather analysts have said that Noida experienced its second heatwave of the year on Tuesday, aided by the delay in the monsoon, cloudless skies, and unfavourable winds. According to IMD, the temperature rose by 2 degrees Celsius over the maximum temperature on Monday. Mahesh Palawat has said, "There are high chances of a heatwave in the next 24 to 48 hours, then between July 2 and 3 comparatively cooler winds accompanies with light rains may bring the temperature down by 4 to 5 degrees celsius.

(Image: AP, PTI)