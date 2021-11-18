As IRCTC Introduces Pods For Resting, See 5 Countries Offering Pod-style Retiring Rooms

Indian Railways never fails to amaze people with innovative ideas and exceptional work. On Wednesday, the Indian Railways lifted curtains of its first-ever 'Pod' concept retiring rooms at Mumbai Central Railway Station. Inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve on Wednesday, these 'Pod' rooms are luxuriously built with full equipment along with necessities in a compact form.

It features a large number of small bed-sized rooms known as "capsules," which come at an affordable price for the guests, along with all the basic necessities. The charges for the pod rooms would vary based on the requirements and number of people. Starting from 999 for 12 hours onwards per person, the charge for 24 hours would be Rs. 1999/-. The pod room option will be suitable for backpackers, single travelers, corporate executives, and study groups, etc.

Check out these five countries that offer 'Pod' retiring rooms

Japan

The "Pod concept" was first introduced in Japan, where these capsule guest houses come at a budget price for travellers to have somewhere safe and affordable to sleep. Pod hoteliers in Japan are one of the major tourist attractions as they provide guests with the most stylish and luxurious experience.

Singapore

The concept of "Pod" retiring rooms is widely available popular in Singapore. The pod rooms here offer a stylish living and sleeping room in a compact form. Meaning that it’s possible to share a room without being disturbed by guests. The capsule hotels also provide food, wifi, and other basic amenities.

Russia

Located in Saint Petersburg, Russia, the pod resting room in Russia is one of the most used spaces by tourists arriving from different countries who find these capsules affordable and comfortable. This place also attracts a huge number of travellers because of its unique design, which gives every chance to ditch the traditional hotel.

Sri Lanka

The Pod concept-based capsule rooms in Sri Lanka are a shining example of how the traditional hotel has evolved into a comfortable and space-saving accommodation option. Capsule rooms in Sri Lanka contain a large number of rooms with all the required amenities.

Australia

Australia has a different pod concept as the capsule room in Sydney has a king-sized bed, a reading light, along with a charging point and air conditioning, among other amenities.

Image: Twitter/@IRCTC

With Inputs from ANI