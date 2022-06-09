As Mumbai Receives Season's First Rainfall; Netizens Can't Stop But Smile And Share Joy

The city of dreams, Mumbai, on Thursday, woke up to moderate rainfall in certain parts of the city. Rain drizzles were recorded this evening in Mumbai’s northern and eastern suburbs, like Borivali, Goregaon, Andheri, and Powai. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that Maharashtra may see a downfall in the temperature from June 9 onwards.

In a seven-day forecast of the IMD, rain or thundershowers are likely to take place in the afternoon or evening in the city till June 15, and the southwest monsoon is not likely to meet the official date of June 11 for Mumbai.

In its forecast, the IMD had said, "The monsoon has reached Karwar in Karnataka, and we are currently monitoring the situation. We will have to wait for it to enter south Konkan and Goa before it reaches Mumbai.”

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar and Beed during next 3-4 hours," the Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai said.

As the Mumbaikars experienced first spell of rain on Thursday, check out some of the funny and interesting tweets here:

Mesmerised by the rainfall relief, here are some intriguing reactions from netizens: