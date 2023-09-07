As New Delhi Gears Up For The Grand G20 Summit, Check What’s Open And What’s Shut

The G20 Summit is set to take place on September 9 and 10 under India's presidency in Delhi’s newly-built international convention and exhibition centre - Bharat Mandapam. The mega event will be attended by prominent world leaders and serve as a platform to address major global challenges. Amid various rumours flashing online, the Delhi Police on Tuesday, September 5 said that the whole city will remain open during the G20 Summit, barring a part of the area under the NDMC.

Essential services to remain functional: Police

The police further said that although commercial activities are still prohibited in New Delhi from September 8 to 10, all essential services, including milk, medical shops, hospitals, etc will continue to operate as usual.

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro services

All Delhi Metro stations will remain open except for the Supreme Court station, which is the closest metro station to the G20 meeting venue. Boarding or deboarding of passengers will not be allowed at Supreme Court metro station on September 9 and 10 in view of the G20 Summit, officials said.

VIDEO | The Supreme Court Metro Station has been beautified by the DMRC ahead of the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 9-10. The station has been renovated with images of iconic monuments from around the world, including India's Taj Mahal, the UK's London… pic.twitter.com/PPISUMW5Rt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2023

Moreover, metro services will commence in Delhi from 4 AM in the morning on September 8, 9 and 10, when Delhi will host international leaders for the G20 Summit, informed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Schools, Banks to remain shut

The national capital's private and government offices and schools will remain closed from September 8 to September 10. Banks and markets will also be closed during these three days of the Summit.

A proposal in this regard was approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in light of the upcoming event.

Food delivery banned during G20 Summit?

All online delivery services except essentials will be barred in the New Delhi district for the duration of the summit, reported news agency PTI. Food delivery will be functioning normally in other districts, as per the traffic advisory shared by Delhi Police.