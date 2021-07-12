As Rath Yatra Begins In Odisha, Two-day Curfew Imposed In Puri, Security Increased

A two-day curfew has been enforced and a total of 65 platoons of police force have been deployed around the city as the nine-day Rath Yatra festival began in Odisha on Monday, said Narasingha Bhol, IGP Northern Range. Bhol noted, "Ahead of Rath Yatra, curfew has been imposed from 8 pm, July 11 till 8 pm, July 13 in Puri. 65 Platoon have been deployed at different points. No devotees are permitted to attend the yatra."

Rath Yatra celebration begins in Odisha

On Sunday, Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar said that all Rath Yatra preparations had been finished. He had previously stated that raths had arrived at the Singh Dwar and that further preparations for the yatra were in the process. Prior to the yatra, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had requested permission to conduct laser scanning of the Jagannath Temple.

Kumar had stated, "ASI had asked for permission for doing laser scanning of the temple. Repair works and scanning can be taken up. Temple admin has examined it and keeping in mind views of stakeholders we’ve given permission to do laser scanning for all parts of the temple except ‘garbhagriha’.

He previously stated that Lord Jagannath's secret ceremonies would take place at night before the deity is brought from the temple to the rath. The workers who test negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to pull the chariots, according to Ajaya Jena, the Administrator of Puri Jagannath Temple. Everyone involved in yatra's organisation has been tested, and only those who have tested negative for COVID-19 are allowed to participate, according to Krishan Kumar.

Kumar asserted, "Further, secret rituals of Lord Jagannath would take place at night and tomorrow morning lord Jagannath will come out of the temple and go to the Raths. We’ve tested everyone whosoever is involved in the conduct of Rath Yatra and those who’re negative are being allowed to participate."

Two-day curfew in Puri

This year's Lord Shree Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra in Puri is taking place, and only those who have gotten vaccine shots and tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to participate in the rites. Due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, devotees will not be permitted to join the celebrations for the second year in a row.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena announced the decision on Thursday, saying that the Supreme Court's directions on holding the Rath Yatra, which was issued last year, will be followed this year as well. The state government, on the other hand, has limited the Rath Yatra to other parts of the state, but the ceremonies will be allowed to take place in temples without any crowds.

Jena had said, "Only selective people having 48 hrs RT-PCR negative report or those who have fully Vaccinated will be allowed to pull the chariots of the holy siblings and each Chariot will be pulled by not more than 500 persons, Similarly Only COVID-19 negative and fully Vaccinated Servitors will be allowed to perform the rituals."

The police personnel and officials would be assigned to conduct the Rath Yatra according to the same criteria. The Supreme Court changed its earlier order on July 22, 2020, allowing the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the Temple committee, State and Central governments coordinating without compromising the COVID-19 health concern.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI