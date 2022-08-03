As Shinde Govt Withdraws MVA's Ward Delimitation, Milind Deora Says 'Victory For Mumbai'

Former Union minister and Congress leader Milind Deora lauded the Maharashtra government's decision to scrap ward delimitation and said, "It was an insult to MVA’s coalition dharma as well as to ordinary Mumbaikars."

The state government earlier on August 3 scrapped the delimitation of civic wards done in Mumbai by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government, according to sources. Congress leader Milind Deora had alleged the ward reconstitution was done by the previous government to suit its political interests. He said the wards were gerrymandered to benefit Shiv Sena in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. Gerrymandering refers to the redrawing of boundaries of an electoral constituency to favour one party.

In a big political move, Deora met state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, sparking speculation that he may join the BJP. He had also urged CM Eknath Shinde to nullify the recently-concluded BMC ward-wise delimitation and reservation to ensure free and fair elections.

Following the decision, BMC will now have 227 wards and elections in the future will take place considering this number. Without naming Shiv Sena, Deora said that it was "immoral" and against the Constitution of India to undertake delimitation and demarcation of wards for the benefit of one party.

Milind Deora hails the Maharashtra government's decision

A day Milind Deora met Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis, he also praised the decision of the government and said it is the win for the Congress party and the people of Mumbai. “A big victory for @INCMumbai & the people of Mumbai. Maharashtra Government has nullified the brazenly undemocratic ward-wise delimitation orchestrated by @ShivSena. It was an insult to MVA’s coalition dharma as well as to ordinary Mumbaikars.Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!.”

Ward delimitation = Congress’s loss

The former IT minister had alleged that 20 out of 30 seats won by the Congress in 2017 has been included in the delimitation process and thus it has been carried out in a wrong manner deliberately, as a result of which the Congress party will suffer a huge loss.

Milind Deora complained, "The erstwhile government conducted the delimitation for BMC wards. In February 2020, 800 letters from political and apolitical leaders persons opposing the delimitation were received. It is necessary to take these letters seriously. I inform you with regret that the earlier government didn't take cognizance of this. If the ward-wise delimitation and reservation of BMC is implemented, only one party will benefit."