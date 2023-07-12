As Yamuna Swells To Record Level, Memories Of Previous High In 2013 Emerge

The Yamuna River in Delhi swelled to 207.25 metres and was flowing precariously close to the record level of 207.49 metres reached in 1978, government agencies said on Wednesday. It's important to recall river Yamuna reached a record level of 207.32 metres in 2013, the same year when the cloud burst in Kedarnath resulting in the deaths of over 6000 people.

According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am, the first time since 2013, and rose to 207.25 metres by 8 am on Wednesday. The river had exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and a closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic.

#WATCH | Water level of River Yamuna continues to flow above the danger level in Delhi's Old Railway Bridge area. Railway and traffic movement on the Bridge has been stopped.



At 8 am today, water level of River Yamuna recorded at 206.32 metres at Old Railway Bridge. The highest… pic.twitter.com/sn4FGWQp9H — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

Why the sharp rise in water levels in Yamuna?

The water level of 207.25 metres is the highest since 2013 when the river reached a level of 207.32 metres, the CWC data showed. An official explained that the sharp rise in water level was due to continuous rainfall in the upper catchment areas and saturated soil from heavy precipitation in Delhi and nearby regions over the weekend.

VIDEO | The Yamuna river in Delhi swelled to the highest recorded level in 10 years today as it crossed the 207-metre mark.



Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level amid heavy rainfall over the last two days. pic.twitter.com/HC5pp4fs2c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2023

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, July 9. The city received an additional 107 mm of rain in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation. The heavy rain transformed roads into gushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths and marketplaces into submerged realms.

Northwest India saw incessant rainfall over three days from Saturday, with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording "heavy to extremely heavy" rains. The Yamuna River system's catchment covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

People living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places at higher altitudes, the department said. It said 45 boats have been deployed for awareness, evacuation and rescue work and NGOs have been roped in to provide relief to the evacuated people.

How is Delhi gearing up?

It said 45 boats have been deployed for awareness, evacuation and rescue work and NGOs have been roped in to provide relief to the evacuated people. "The Old Railway Bridge has been closed for traffic. All gates of the Okhla Barrage have been opened to release excess water and prevent prolonged high water levels," the department said.

#WATCH Delhi: The Yamuna River's rising water level forces residents living on its banks to live on the streets.



(Visuals from Mayur Vihar Extension) pic.twitter.com/nnDfVJOm1i — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

All district magistrates concerned and their sector committees are alert and are working in coordination with Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and other stakeholders to deal with the flood situation, it said.

16 control rooms have been set up to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna. Diving and medical teams have been deployed with all the necessary materials and equipment.

How NCR was impacted when Yamuna reached its previous peak in 2013?

The heavy rains caused the Yamuna River to breach its banks, leading to widespread flooding in low-lying areas along its course. Many regions of Delhi and its adjoining areas were submerged under water, resulting in the displacement of thousands of people.

The torrential downpour resulted in damage to critical infrastructure like roads, bridges, and transportation systems were severely affected, leading to traffic congestion and disruptions in public transportation. In some areas, buildings and houses suffered structural damage due to the intensity of the flooding.

The heavy rains and flooding in 2013 served as a wake-up call for enhancing the city's infrastructure, drainage systems, and disaster management strategies. Subsequent measures have been taken to mitigate the impact of such extreme weather events in the NCR, including the construction of embankments, improvement of drainage systems, and the implementation of early warning systems to alert residents in case of heavy rains and rising water levels.