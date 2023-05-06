Ashok Gehlot Asserts, 'Rajasthan Govt Working To Save Common Man From Inflation'

The Rajasthan government is working with commitment to save the common man from the brunt of price rise, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday, adding that benefits of 10 schemes are being given through inflation relief camps in the state.

Addressing a gathering at an inflation relief camp in Ajmer, Gehlot said the state government is working with determination to uplift the common man.

The chief minister also inaugurated an elevated road built at a cost of Rs 252 crore in Ajmer that, he said, will help get rid of the daily traffic problem.

Due to the government's effort, there is happiness on the faces of the common people, he said.

Earlier, Gehlot inaugurated the Haldighati Youth Festival at Nathdwara in Rajsamand.

He said the Rajasthan government is taking many effective decisions for a better future of the youths. It is making constant efforts to make the youths self-reliant by connecting them with skills and technical innovations to hone their talents.

A strong, educated and developed young generation will play an important role in making Rajasthan the leading state by 2030, he added.