ASI Discovers Centuries-old Tunnel From Khalji Dynasty Era Near Delhi's Siri Fort

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) accidentally discovered a centuries-old tunnel-like structure dating back to the 13th or 14th century in the Siri Fort children’s museum in south Delhi. The structure was found when the ASI was digging to build a pathway and the archaeologists noticed the tunnel.

The ASI was building a temporary pathway to connect the front gate to the main road to facilitate visitors. Only the aperture of the arched construction is visible, according to officials, and no additional excavating will be done. They said that the building would be preserved and used as one of the exhibits in the museum.

"We were creating a four-metre-wide path from the front gate to the main road, during which this arch-like structure emerged," said Praveen Singh, superintending archaeologist, Delhi Circle, ASI.

The children's museum, which opened in 2011, features roughly 30 replicas of well-known statues and landmarks from domestic and international locations. According to officials, a new detailed project report (DPR) has been created to install around 100 additional replicas, and work is currently being done based on the DPR.

This was a coincidental discovery rather than an official excavation site. All of these buildings can be found close to Siri Fort and date back to the 13th and 14th centuries when the Khilji dynasty governed Delhi. According to Singh, five to six feet of the structure have now been made visible, and it will be displayed for the children to show how similar structures are found during excavation.

Khaji Dynasty

The Khalj dynasty (1290–1320), which was the second ruling dynasty of the Muslim sultanate of Delhi, was founded by Jalāl al-Dīn Fīrūz Khaljī. Jalaluddin overcame the Turkish nobility's opposition and took over the throne of Delhi in January 1290.

Jalal-al-Din was succeeded by his nephew and son-in-law, Alauddin Khalji. He raided the Deccan peninsula and Deogiri, then the capital of the state of Maharashtra, looting their treasure. He returned to Delhi in 1296, murdered Jalal-al-din, and assumed power as Sultan.