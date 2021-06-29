Assam: 12 COVID-19 Patients Die In 24 Hours, Panic Erupts At GMCH

The death of 12 covid patients, 9 of them admitted at the Super Speciality Covid ICU at Guwahati Medical College Hospital created a panic situation in the hospital on Monday night. The deaths were reported within a period of 24 hours. The sudden deaths even prompted the health minister of the State to visit the hospital at midnight.

Though over last year many deaths have been reported, the 12 deaths that were recorded within a span of 24 hours at GMCH, led to many speculations on social media platforms. Many also raised concerns and alleged that senior doctors are never on duty during the night, though Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier issued clear instructions to the senior doctors to be on the night shift in order to monitor the critical patients.

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic Media Network, Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College Hospital, Dr Abhijit Sarma said that the speculations are far from reality. He said, "Most of these patients didn't even take their first jab of COVID vaccine. I have been telling people, please take the vaccine, it will lower the risk factor."

When asked about the reason behind the deaths, Dr. Sarma said, "The SPO2 levels in all the patients was below 90 per cent, even while on oxygen support. Nine patients who were in the ICU, had comorbidity and were in critical condition. The other three who died in the General Covid Ward were brought to the hospital too late."

Dr. Abhijit Sarma also said that the only way to avoid a COVID casualty is to get admitted to a healthcare facility as early as possible. He said that most of the deaths are being reported because the patients come to the hospital only when their oxygen level goes below 90 percent, which already pushes the patient into a critically uncertain stage.

It may be mentioned that the positivity rate in the State is at 2.01 per cent, whereas the recovery and death rates are at 93.87 per cent and 0.89 per cent respectively.