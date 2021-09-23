Assam: 57 Rhino Poachers Of Raimona National Park Surrender On World Rhino Day

In a key development, 57 Raimona National Park poachers surrendered to Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Wednesday. The poachers who surrendered on World Rhino Day were each given a cheque for Rs 50,000 to help them sustain their livelihood. Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of BTC, Assam informed, "57 poachers surrendered along with arms in a village near Raimona National Park. They were given cheques of Rs 50,000 each. More financial support is to be given. We urge others to surrender."

"Ever since Raimona has been declared to be a national park, the poachers do not want to hunt anymore and are therefore surrendering. To honour their step and to protect their livelihood, the government is planning to further give an amount of Rs 1.20 lakhs for setting up a new business," the BTC Chief Executive Member added. Boro further stated that two handloom companies will be established in the area to provide jobs.

Assam poachers surrender

Meanwhile, to commemorate World Rhino Day, the Assam government burned over 2,500 rhino horns.

To debunk superstitions about rhino horns, they were burned at Bokakhat, Assam's Golaghat district, near Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR). The state government opted to remove 2,479 rhino horns, while 94 horns were kept for educational purposes. On World Environment Day this year, Raimona in Kokrajhar district was designated as Assam's sixth national park.

22 Rhinos Killed By Poachers In 5 Yrs

Poachers have killed at least 22 one-horned rhinoceros in Assam in the last five years, the state assembly was informed last month. Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya had stated in a written response to a question from AIUDF MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal that 22 rhinos were poached during the period. The government's data, on the other hand, showed that the number of such poaching occurrences is dropping year after year. Suklabaidya briefed the House that nine rhinos were murdered in 2017, seven in 2018, three in 2019, two in 2020, and one in 2021. He added that 644 poachers had been apprehended as of June 1 and that 25 cases had been filed against them.

Image: Raimona National Park/Facebook/ ANI