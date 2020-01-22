Assam: Blast At Sapekhati In Charaideo District, No Casualties Reported

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, a blast rocked at Dhudar Ali near Sapekhati area of Sonari in the Upper Assam district on Tuesday, January 21. As per reports, no casualties have been reported.

Charaideo District SP Anand Mishra stated that this could have been caused by 'natural phenomena' as local battery shops use the area sometimes to dump waste materials. Additionally, the land is marshy. The SP further stated that they have taken soil samples and will conduct tests to determine the cause of the blast.

He also stated that they were ruling out any extremist angle for now.