Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Drives To Zoo In Guwahati; Inspects Development Work

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma drove to the state zoo in Guwahati all by himself on January 15 to inspect development work there. “Drove inside Assam State Zoo premises and enquired about the various ongoing works in the Zoo. Also asked authorities to give a facelift to the Zoo, while maintaining harmony with the existing flora and fauna,” CM Sarma tweeted.



Assam govt to transform zoo into tourist destination

The Assam Chief Minister said it will transform the zoo into one of the most attractive tourist destinations of the region.

“Had a refreshing feeling as I visited the Assamzoo, having glimpses of the animals & birds from close proximity. Took stock of the Zoo's condition in its entire stretch & decided that our Govt will transform it into one of the most attractive tourist destinations of the region,” he said.

CM’s special rendezvous with zoo birds

Pictures of CM Sarma feeding the zoo birds during a special rendezvous were shared on social media.

CM’s smart city mission

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma last week flagged off 100 new CNG-run buses, as part of the Smart City Mission.

The CM said the launch of the CNG-run buses and the inauguration of the fuel station were decisive steps for "gradual but firm mitigation" of the impacts of climate change and global warming.

The gradual transition towards clean and green fuel in the public transport system of Guwahati would ensure that the state contributes towards the nation's commitments on capping carbon emissions, Sarma said.