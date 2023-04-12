Assam CM Says PM’s Unwavering Love And Constant Focus Has Taken The North East State To A New Height

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''unwavering love" and "constant focus'' has taken the north eastern state to a new height.

The prime minister's much awaited visit to the state during the coming Bihu festival will mark the dawn of a new era of development under his leadership, Sarma tweeted.

''Assam is blessed by the unwavering love and affection of the Aadarniya PM and his constant focus has taken our state to a new height," he said.

Modi is scheduled to arrive here on a day-long visit on April 14, which is the the first day of Bohag Bihu also called Rongali Bihu festival.

"Bohag Bihu heralds the arrival of spring and marks our New Year. "It is the most significant Assamese celebration. This year Aadarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji will celebrate Bihu in Assam making this ancient festival even more special ... The prime minister occupies a special place in the hearts of the Assamese people as he has taken our heritage to an unprecedented global level,'' Sarma said. The chief minister said 11000 dancers and drummers will perform the famous Bihu dance during the prime minister's visit.

Modi, who inaugurated seven cancer hospitals in Assam in 2022, will during his upcoming visit dedicate to the people three new medical colleges built at a cost of Rs 1,700 cr and have a total 1,500 beds.

The new medical colleges are part of the government's goal to build 21 new medical colleges in Assam, the chief minister tweeted.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation for Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute, a collaboration between IIT Guwahati and the state government. ''This one-of-its-kind institution will attempt to break traditional barriers between engineering and medical streams,'' Sarma said.

The prime minister will distribute Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to a record 1.10 crore beneficiaries, besides inaugurating a mega 500 TPD methanol plant in Namrup built jointly by the state government and Oil India Limited.

Modi will lay the foundation for a bridge on Brahmaputra connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi. "This will mark the 6th bridge connecting both sides of the river since the double engine government (government of the same party at the Centre and the state) took charge in 2016,'' the chief minister tweeted.

The prime minister will also launch a special drive to beautify Rang Ghar abuilt by the Ahom rulers and is one of Assam's iconic monuments and attend the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court, Sarma added.