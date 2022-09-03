In a shocking incident from Assam, a doctor has been accused of performing an early Caesarean (C-section) on a pregnant woman, three months before her due date. As reported by Guwahati Plus, the incident took place in the Karimganj district of Assam where the operation was carried out by the doctor last week, however, after realising that the baby was premature, the doctor stitched back the cut and admitted her to the hospital.

According to local media reports, following the C-section, the woman was kept in the hospital for around 11 days following which she was discharged on August 31. The operation was performed at the Karimganj Civil Hospital by Dr A K Biswas.

The six-month pregnant woman identified as Navy Namasudra was admitted to the hospital after suffering from severe pain. Notably, she is to deliver in the month of December.

Following the operation, the condition of the woman after being discharged from the hospital started to deteriorate following which local people gathered outside the hospital and started protesting against the doctor. The Karimganj Police were also informed about the matter, who later arrived and took the situation under control.

Speaking on the same, the police has informed that a settlement has been done between the doctor and the expectant woman's family and no case has been registered.

Health negligence in the state that is celebrating a medical feat

The incident of clear medical negligence on the part of the doctor comes at a time when Assam has been celebrating a successful bone marrow transplant on a 45-year-old male patient. In a first for the state, the operation was carried out by the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital where an experienced team, led by GMCH’s Hematology Department Head Dr Jina Bhattacharjee, conducted the operation a few days ago.

Speaking on the same, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “This is the first time that GMCH has conducted a bone marrow (or stem cell) transplant and it was successful. The patient hails from Kamalpur area of Kamrup district. I congratulate the entire team,” said CM Sarma, flanked by senior doctors of the state-run hospital.

Further adding that the bone marrow transplant operations will cost just Rs 2 lakh at GMCH, Sarma also said that his government is trying to include more families under the health insurance scheme for the poor offered by the Centre and the state.

Image: Unsplash/Representative