Assam Floods: CM Urges Commuters To Avoid NH 715; People 'live Amid Dreadful Situation'

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to avoid the NH 715 for commuting between lower and upper Assam. This decision of the Assam Govt came in the wake of floods that the state had reported. Floods lead people in Kamrup's Panikhaiti village to survive amid dreadful situations while their houses & croplands lie submerged in ankle-depth water. CM Sarma also urged the DGP of Assam and officials of the Assam police to direct the traffic through the concerned regions of the state accordingly.

Traffic directed; Assam CM urges to avoid NH 715

A video that surfaced by news agency ANI showed the horrific flood-hit situation that the state had been experiencing lately. 732 villages in 16 districts have been contrived by floods. A total of 258,191 people have been affected following heavy rainfall in the Assam Floods. The Flood Reporting and Information Management System informed that 91 relief camps have been opened in the state to assist the people affected due to the floods. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urged commuters concerning the floods and Kaziranga National Park said, "In the wake of floods causing displacement of Kaziranga animals and putting them at risk, may I appeal to truck/ other vehicles to avoid NH 715 for commuting between lower and upper Assam and use NH 15 through North Bank instead?". The Kaziranga national park is deemed to be a world heritage site, which hosts two-thirds of the world's great one-horned rhinoceros. The national park is in the Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Nagaon districts of the state of Assam which all fall among the flood-hit regions.

#WATCH | Assam | Floods lead people in Kamrup's Panikhaiti village to live amid dreadful situation while their houses & croplands lie submerged pic.twitter.com/LjrQe5JYBb — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

Flood update in Assam

According to the ASDMA, 6218 people have been moved into 34 relief camps set up across the worst affected districts of Assam. Officials stated that delayed floods in Assam have affected more than 2.58 lakh people across 16 districts. They also notified that the Brahmaputra and several of its tributaries have swollen in the flood-hit districts following incessant rains in Assam adjoining Arunachal where erosion had affected dozens of villages in the Siang river belt. Ten of the flood hot regions were in Eastern Assam and three each in central and western Assam respectively. Among the worst affected ones were Lamipur with more than 1.05 lakh people were deployed on rooftops or in temporary shelters on higher ground.

Image: PTI