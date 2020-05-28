Assam Gears Up For Flood: Forest Min Visits Kaziranga National Park, Reviews Preparedness

As the state of Assam is all set to deal with the floods and the first wave has already hit the state, the forest department is gearing up in full spirit. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya gave an insight into the preparedness, particularly in Kaziranga National Park. Every year, the Kaziranga National Park in Assam has to deal with the floods. More than poachers, it's the natural calamity that claims the lives of wild animals every year. In order to mitigate the losses suffered every year, the forest department has been reviewing the preparedness, led by minister Parimal Suklabaidya himself. The minister on Wednesday visited Kaziranga and also took stock of the rescue center.

'300 country boats are ready'

At present, the Brahmaputra, which passes through the Kaziranga National Park, is flowing above the danger level at several places. The park will be inundated once the floodwaters of the river increase by another 3 meters, said the minister while maintaining that flood is very much essential for the national park for new vegetation to grow. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Parimal Suklabaidya said, "We are preparing for the floods. 300 country boats are ready along with 18 machine boats." The boats are used for rescuing animals during the floods. The minister further added that the rescue center for animals is also ready.

When asked about the highlands where animals take shelter during floods, the minister said that 33 new highlands have been constructed in addition to the 111 existing highlands.

"Earlier there were 111 highlands. Now we have constructed 33 new highlands. Apart from that 20 km of roads have been converted into highlands inside the national park," Suklabaidya said. "We had sent a proposal to the Union government for the conversion of another 32 km of roads into highlands," he said, adding that the Union Minister Prakash Javedekar has already approved it.

The highlands play a crucial role in the management of the wildlife resources during the floods as they act as temporary shelters. It may be mentioned that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the park limits and the speed limit has been fixed at a maximum of 40 km per hour, as the speeding vehicles moving on the national highway that passes through the park, often kill animals more than the flood itself. The minister also added that the time card system, where every vehicle is issued a card with a detail time record, will be implemented soon.

