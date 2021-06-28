Assam: Hundreds Of Fish Found Dead In Guwahati Pond, Hints At Environmental Degradation

Assam Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on June 27 said that environmental degradation leading to depletion of dissolved oxygen level in pond has claimed the lives of hundreds of fish in Guwahati. Since June 28 night, more than 400 fish were found floating in the Dighalipukhuri's pond, joggers around the area reported to the local authorities.

Reason for mass fish deaths

The Minister has directed officials of his department to visit the place and examine the cause of mass death of fishes. While the officials have found the reason for the deaths of fishes is to be reduced oxygen level and high organic load.

Parimal Suklabaidya said, "Fish mortality was due to a sudden dip in oxygen level and high organic load in the tank. Departmental officers after examination found that the deaths were not due to poisoning, but because of environmental degradation".

He added that to increase the oxygen level in the waterbody, showering water through pumps and boating are promoted as a temporary measure. Since Sunday morning, hundreds of dead fishes are retrieved from the waterbody and burned in a nearby area.

Dighalipukhuri's pond mystery

The Dighalipukhuri is located in the Ambari area of Guwahati.

There is no clarity on the origin of this dug-out pond where hundreds of fishes were found dead. Some claim that it's from the Mahabharata era while others say that it was dug by Ahom rulers.

This pond is originally connected to the Brahmaputra River that had served as a naval yard during the Ahom rule.

It is said that during the British rule in India, the canal was filled up.

Boating at Dighalipukhuri is a famous tourist spot of Guwahati.

The environment continues to warn

In May, hundreds of dead fish were found floating in Mottanalluru lake in Anekal of Bengaluru. The cause is said to be pesticides disposal from nearby industries and agricultural fields. Officials of the KSPCB reportedly said that the fish died due to the dip in oxygen level in the lake water. The oxygen level might have fallen due to the effect of pesticide and effluents that were dumped in the waterbody.

(Image credit: PARIMALSUKLABAIDYABJP/FACEBOOK)