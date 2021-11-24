Assam Police Recovers 50,000 Tablets Of 'World Is Yours' Drug; CM Biswa Lauds Officials

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was informed on Wednesday that police in Guwahati had recovered 50,000 tablets of the 'World is Yours' narcotic. In a tweet, Sarma said, "AssamAgainstDrugs. Another major drug haul by Assam police. The timely interception by GuwahatiPol has led to the successful recovery of 50,000 'World is Yours' tablets. We shall not allow our youth to get trapped by the drugs menace."

#AssamAgainstDrugs



Another major drug haul by @assampolice.



The timely interception by @GuwahatiPol has led to successful recovery of 50,000 ‘World is Yours’ tablets. We shall not allow our youth to get trapped by the drugs menace.@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/JpwRGLEAkH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 24, 2021

'Drug Mukta Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma burns drives bulldozer on drugs

Commencing 'Drug Mukta Assam' in July this year, during a "Seized Drug Disposal" in Nagaon and Hojai, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma destroyed a big quantity of drugs worth Rs 170 crore. This was part of a two-day effort in which Golaghat and Diphu in Karbi Anglong were picked on the first day to burn narcotics captured over the previous few months. The CM had praised the Assam Police Department for their continuing cooperation and praised the people of Assam for destroying confiscated drugs in Nagaon. He spoke about how the public's spontaneous support reinforced the government's determination to liberate Assam from the grasp of the drug cartel and ensure the safety of the youth.

In August, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress party of fomenting the long-running disagreement over the Northeastern states' borders, stating that they were either "casual" or "planned a conspiracy" while carving off states. He feels that the Constitution should have mentioned the limits of northeastern states. He went on to suggest that Mizoram, Meghalaya, and other states should have been written into the Act when they were created.

Earlier on July 17, the Chief Minister said, "Destroying of seized drugs worth Rs 163.58 cr over last 2 days speaks volumes of the money involved in drugs trading. It involves evasion of GST & is a severe dent in the economy. We’re working in coordination with Manipur & Mizoram to eliminate drugs menace from North East India."

Also, Biswa met with Home Minister Amit Shah in September to address the continuing peace efforts in the northeastern regions, as well as some other Assam concerns. They talked about Assam's unresolved difficulties, he had said. They also discussed a number of northeastern peace initiatives. Various Assam issues, as well as attempts to maintain peace among the northeastern states, were discussed, he noted.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

(Image: ANI)