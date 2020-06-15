'Himanta, You Are Working Too Hard...': Assam CM Sonowal Pens Heartfelt Post For Minister

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal has wished his colleague, NEDA convenor and the state's Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a speedy recovery. Sarma said on Sunday that he was diagnosed with kidney stone after he complained of extreme stomach pain adding that he will take rest for the day. Taking to Twitter the chief minister wished for him to "get well soon" stating that his "health and well-being" is very precious for the people of Assam.

Himanta, you are working too hard, without giving much attention to your health. Your health & well-being are very precious for the people. Do get well soon. Our good wishes are always with you. https://t.co/xOq0LNIapE — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 14, 2020

Sarma has been leading the state's fight against the coronavirus, visiting quarantine centres, hospitals and even monitoring the admission of COVID-19 patients to the medical establishments.

The health minister also notified the number of coronavirus cases in Assam breaching the 4,000-mark with 149 more people testing positive for the virus while155 people recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged from various civil, district and model hospitals across the state on Sunday. So far, eight patients have died due to the disease, while 1,960 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, he added.

Taking note of surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in one of the prime cities, Guwahati, Sarma said that the Assam government will conduct 50,000 COVID-19 tests in the city and will reimpose a total lockdown depending on the outcome of the tests.

While speaking to the media, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, " A total lockdown will be reimposed in the Guwahati if a sizable number of COVID-19 positive cases are found after 50,000 samples are tested in the city. Besides the lockdown, some strictest measures will be taken to check the spread of coronavirus."

The minister, while addressing a press conference on Saturday, said that the number of positive cases was expected to rise further with trains from Kerala and Karnataka bringing in more people to the state next week.

"After this bulk arrival, there may be further increased in the number of positive cases, but maybe it will not be as much as those who came from Maharashtra and Delhi," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He also expressed confidence in Assam's COVID response as compared to other states while saying that the state's recovery rate is 47.98% and the mortality rate is 0.21% as against the country's mortality rate of 2.88%.

