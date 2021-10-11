Assam's Bokel Durga Puja Enters 183rd Year; Organisers Install 7-feet Idol At Pandal

After the government gave a green signal for the Durga Puja celebrations, Assam's Bokel Durga Puja geared up to celebrate the 183rd edition of the iconic festival. According to the news agency, ANI, it is one of the oldest Durga Puja celebrations in the North East. According to the secretary of the Bokel Durga Puja Committee, Dinesh Das, devotees and tourists from across the state come to Dibrugarh district to take the blessings of Maa Durga. Das informed that the last year, the government had not allowed the celebrations and the installation of idols in the pandal, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year, grand celebrations have been organised by the Puja committee.

While speaking to the news agency, Mondal Das, Secretary of Bokel Durga Puja Committee, said, "We'll install a seven-feet idol at the pandal, following all COVID protocols. It's the 183rd year. From Ahom days, Durga Puja is being celebrated here."

"We are following all Covid-19 protocols issued by the government. Masks, sanitisers were given to the people who come to the puja. This year, our idol was made by a local artisan. We are happy that this time we are organising the puja with the idol. Last time we have done ghat puja," Das said.

Kolkata artisan's family has been making the idol for the last many years

According to Das, the same artisan family from West Bengal's capital came to Dibrugarh to make the idol every year and added their idols have unique features that attracts lakhs of tourists over the years. "Artisans from Kolkata came here to make the idol. Our idols have unique features. The same artisan's family has been making the idol for the last many years. We organised the Puja with all rituals," Das added. It is worth mentioning that the Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma led Assam government has issued guidelines for Puja and upcoming festivals earlier last month.

Guidelines to celebrate Durga Puja:

According to the guidelines, the event organisers must seek permission from the District Administration for organising any event resulting in a public gathering. It directed the Puja organisers and Volunteers to get vaccinated with at least one dose and preferably with two doses of vaccinations. "All volunteers, priests, Puja organizers must get mandatorily tested for COVID-19 before puja starts (on Panchami day) or after immersion (Ekadasi day), even though they may be vaccinated", as per the guidelines. Further, it directed the event organisers to follow the COVID-19 guidelines while distributing the offerings (Prasad) and ordered them to maintain social distancing strictly during the 10 days celebrations.

