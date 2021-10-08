Assistance Given To 89% Applicants Under Delhi Govt's Covid Aid Scheme So Far, Rest By Next Week

A one-time assistance of Rs 50,000 has been given to 89 per cent applicants so far under a scheme to provide relief to Covid victims' families and the remaining will disbursed by next week following "perform or perish" warning by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to officials, said a Delhi government statement on Friday.

The chief minister had recently "pulled up" the officials over slow progress in disbursal of the financial assistance, it said.

"Disbursal of financial assistance under Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivaar Arthik Sahayata Yojana has take up speed. The financial assistance is reaching affected families rapidly after Chief Minister's 'perform or perish' direction to officials," the statement said.

During a meeting to review the scheme on Friday, the chief minister also instructed officials to complete the monthly pension disbursal to all the beneficiaries within a week, it said.

About 86 percent people who applied for monthly pension of Rs 2,500 for death of an earning member of their family due to Covid have started getting it, the statement said.

"Do whatever it takes but register all the victims and start their pension in a week. No one should be left behind," Kejriwal told officials.

In the meeting, officials presented the progress report of the scheme for the last one week before the chief minister.

They said out of all the applications received for one-time assistance, 14,605 applications have been verified online and by visiting homes. "Out of these verified applications, a one-time assistance amount of Rs 50,000 has been transferred to the bank account of 13,005 people and the remaining will get it by Wednesday next week," the statement said.

It said one-time assistance has been provided to 89 percent applicant families.

There are 2,196 families which have voluntarily backed out of the scheme, officials said in the meeting.

The work of providing monthly pension to the victims is going on "rapidly" and 86 percent people have started getting pension after verification out of the total applicants, it said. During the meeting, Kejriwal issued "firm instructions" to the officials to increase the registration for the monthly pension. All those who have not yet registered for the monthly pension should be contacted and registered at the earliest and it should be disbursed to everyone by next week, the chief minister directed.

