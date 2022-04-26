Last Updated:

At 102, Mumbai Sees Highest Single-day Rise In COVID-19 Cases After Feb 27; No Fatality

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 102 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day rise after February 27 this year, taking the tally of infections to 10,59,433, the city civic body said.

Mumbai Covid News

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,562 with no fresh fatality reported.

Notably, the daily COVID-19 cases more than doubled in the last two days in the metropolis. On Sunday, Mumbai registered 45 cases.

On February 27 this year, Mumbai had logged 103 COVID-19 cases. Thereafter, the city has been recording new cases in double-digits, barring March 2 when 100 infections were reported. 

