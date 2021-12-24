At 6.1 degrees Celsius, Karauli coldest place in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Karauli was the coldest place in Rajasthan on Thursday night, with a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT Department here.

The minimum temperature in Alwar was 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Dholpur and Churu recorded minimum temperatures of 8.6 and 9 degree celsius.

The weather office has predicted light rains at some places in Bikaner, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions of the state due to a western disturbance from December 26 to 28. PTI SDA SNE

