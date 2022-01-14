At 9, Mumbai Logs Highest COVID-19 Deaths In 5 Months; Cases Drop To 11,317

Mumbai on Friday reported nine fresh deaths linked to COVID-19, the highest single-day fatalities since August 11, 2021, and 11,317 new cases, down 17.60 per cent from the previous day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With these additions, the financial capital's coronavirus tally rose to 9,81,306, while the death toll increased to 16,435, a BMC bulletin said.

Also, 22,073 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.

This was the second consecutive day when Mumbai witnessed a dip in daily coronavirus infections.

The city had reported 13,702 COVID-19 cases and six fatalities on Thursday. It means the metropolis has recorded a 17.60 per cent drop in cases, or 2,385 less, in the last 24 hours. However, three more fatalities were reported as compared to the previous day.

According to the bulletin, 54,924 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours as compared to 63,031 on Thursday, pushing their cumulative number to 1,45,10,438.

The daily testing figures were the lowest in the last 10 days.

Mumbai has a positivity rate of 20.60 per cent, down from 21.73 per cent a day ago.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

As per the bulletin, 22,073 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 8,77,884.

Mumbai now has 84,352 active COVID-19 cases, down from over 95,000 a day ago.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 89 per cent.

According to the bulletin, out of the total new cases, nearly 84 per cent, or 9,506, are asymptomatic. Only 800 new patients have been hospitalized, while just 88 are on oxygen support.

It said 6,432 of 38,088 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients, or 16.8 per cent of the total, are currently occupied in the city.

The growth rate of COVID-19 infections in Mumbai stood at 1.74 per cent between January 7 and January 13, while case the doubling rate was 39 days, said the bulletin.

Mumbai currently has 65 sealed buildings, but zero containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements), it said.

The civic body seals buildings if the occupants of 20 per cent of the total number of flats or at least 10 residents are found infected with coronavirus.

Mumbai logged the highest-ever 20,971 COVID-19 cases on January 7, 2022.

The earlier one-day high for Mumbai was 11,163 cases, registered on April 4, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.

Image: PTI/Pixabay