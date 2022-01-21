At Bombay HC, 5-foot-long Snake Found In Judge's Chamber; Reptile Rescued Safely

A five-foot-long snake was found in a Bombay High Court judge's chamber on January 21. The chamber reportedly belonged to Justice NR Borkar who was not present at the spot when the reptile was discovered. In a video that surfaced later, a snake handler was seen putting the reptile in a gunny bag.

According to multiple media sources, the discovery of the snake was immediately reported to a non-governmental organisation (NGO) called 'Sarpmitra'. The NGO then sent its members to take the reptile in captivity before releasing it in an appropriate environment, as per multiple sources. The incident was reported after the Bombay HC mandated all hearings to be held online due to rising COVID cases, which has caused a lower footfall in the HC premises.

