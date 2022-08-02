A shocking incident took place at Delhi airport when a Go First airline car went under an IndiGo A320neo aircraft and narrowly avoided collision with the plane's nose wheel on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate the incident that happened at stand number 201 of the airport's T2 terminal, its officials stated. The car's driver was subjected to a breath analyser test for consumption of alcohol and it was found to be negative, the officials added.

However, there was no damage to the plane and no one was injured, according to sources from the aviation industry. The aircraft was preparing to depart for Patna on Tuesday morning when a Swift Dzire car belonging to Go First airline went under it. It narrowly avoided the collision with the nose wheel as the pilot stopped the aircraft on time, the sources said. The plane departed for Patna on schedule, they mentioned.

IndiGo and Go First have not responded or issued any statements on this incident.

