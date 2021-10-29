ATM robbed in south Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Unidentified robbers targeted an ATM on Friday morning in south Delhi's CR Park area, police said.

The CR Park police station received a PCR call around 6 am regarding robbery at the ATM kiosk in Masjid Moth, they said.

Police reached the spot where the security guard told them that three-four people, carrying pistol and knife, entered the ATM booth. They dislodged the cash dispenser using a gas cutter. The immediately fled the scene in a car after getting away with the cash dispenser, a senior police officer said.

Police said the exact amount of cash that was available in the dispenser is yet to be ascertained by the bank officials. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway, they added. PTI NIT CK

